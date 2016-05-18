Local Las Vegas

School bus collides with another vehicle in North Las Vegas

By CHRISTIAN BERTOLACCINI LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
May 18, 2016 - 3:23 pm
 

A school bus collided with another vehicle in North Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon.

About 3:45 p.m., a school bus collided with another vehicle at the intersection of North Pecos and East Gowan roads, North Las Vegas police spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said.

Two students were on the bus at the time of the collision, but no injuries were reported from either vehicle, Cavaricci said.

Traffic is blocked by the bus on Pecos Road, and commuters are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Christian Bertolaccini at cbertolaccini@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0381. Follow @bertolaccinic on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Las Vegas Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like