School bus collides with another vehicle in North Las Vegas

A school bus collided with another vehicle in North Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon.

(Thinkstock)

About 3:45 p.m., a school bus collided with another vehicle at the intersection of North Pecos and East Gowan roads, North Las Vegas police spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said.

Two students were on the bus at the time of the collision, but no injuries were reported from either vehicle, Cavaricci said.

Traffic is blocked by the bus on Pecos Road, and commuters are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

