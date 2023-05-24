School’s out, so where can students get a free meal?

Nevada and federal officials have teamed up on a program to provide food to students 18 and younger now through August.

The school year officially ended for Clark County students on Monday, but the Summer Food Service Program will still provide free meals to students while school’s out.

Over 276,000 students in Nevada are eligible for free and reduced lunch, meaning 60 percent of the Clark County School District’s students would go without food without the program, the Nevada Department of Agriculture said in a news release.

Children under 18 are eligible to receive the lunches from May through August.

The program works in conjunction with the federal and state agriculture departments and will ensure that hundreds of thousands of children across the state have access to free and nutritious food during the summer, Nevada Department of Agriculture Director J.J. Goicoechea said.

The program’s website describes itself as federally-funded and state-administered, providing up to two free nutritious meals per day to children in low-income areas.

There are various sites throughout the state for food distribution over the summer, including schools, camps, parks, playgrounds, housing projects, community centers and churches.

Parents, children and teens can find a meal site near them by visiting nvsummermeals.com, texting “Summer Meals” to 914-342-7744 or by calling 1-866-348-6479.