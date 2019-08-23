Scooter rider killed in southeast Las Vegas Valley crash ID’d

Douglas Michael Jeffries, 47, of North Las Vegas was killed Thursday night after his small motorcycle rolled over and slid into a sedan in the southeast valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Douglas Michael Jeffries was driving a small 2018 Yong Fu scooter south on Pecos Road around 8 p.m. when the bike “overturned” south of East Russell Road and slid into the driver’s side of a 2019 Honda Insight, which was pulling out of a private driveway, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police have not said what caused the moped to roll over.

Jeffries was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just over three hours after the crash, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. It was not known whether he was wearing a helmet.

His cause and manner of death had not been determined as of Friday morning.

The Honda driver, a 27-year-old Las Vegas man, was uninjured in the crash and remained at the intersection while police investigated. He was not suspected of impairment, police said.

It was the 66th traffic-related death investigated this year by Metro.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.