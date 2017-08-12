Search for man reported missing in flooded Las Vegas wash called off

The Clark County Fire Department called off a search for a man in a flooded wash in the central valley Friday evening. No person was found.

Water flows down a wash near the intersection of East Sahara Avenue and Boulder Highway after rainfall on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

The Clark County Fire Department called off a search for a man in a flooded wash in the central valley Friday evening.

The man was reported screaming for help just before 6 p.m. as he was being swept down a wash area just east of Koval Lane on the north side of Flamingo, Fire Chief Greg Cassell said.

The search was called off about 7:30 p.m. without the man being found.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

Koval Lane and Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV