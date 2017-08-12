ad-fullscreen
Search for man reported missing in flooded Las Vegas wash called off

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2017 - 7:10 pm
 
Updated August 11, 2017 - 8:05 pm

The Clark County Fire Department called off a search for a man in a flooded wash in the central valley Friday evening.

The man was reported screaming for help just before 6 p.m. as he was being swept down a wash area just east of Koval Lane on the north side of Flamingo, Fire Chief Greg Cassell said.

The search was called off about 7:30 p.m. without the man being found.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

 

