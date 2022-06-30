102°F
Local Las Vegas

Search underway for woman who fell in Lake Mead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2022 - 12:15 pm
 
Updated June 30, 2022 - 12:36 pm
Lake Mead National Recreation Area. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Emergency crews were searching for a woman who fell from a jet ski into Lake Mead on Thursday morning, the National Park Service said.

Authorities were called about 6:15 a.m. to the area near Lake Mead National Recreation Area’s Boulder Islands, near Lakeshore Road and Boulder City Parkway.

A man and a woman went underwater after they fell from a jet ski, and while the man resurfaced, the woman had not been found, park officials said about noon.

Neither person was wearing a life jacket, park officials said.

The Metropolitan Police Department and park rangers were searching for the woman, park officials said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

