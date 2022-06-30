Search underway for woman who fell in Lake Mead

A woman who fell from a jet ski into Lake Mead on Thursday morning was not wearing a life jacket, the National Park Service said.

Emergency crews were searching for a woman who fell from a jet ski into Lake Mead on Thursday morning, the National Park Service said.

Authorities were called about 6:15 a.m. to the area near Lake Mead National Recreation Area’s Boulder Islands, near Lakeshore Road and Boulder City Parkway.

A man and a woman went underwater after they fell from a jet ski, and while the man resurfaced, the woman had not been found, park officials said about noon.

Neither person was wearing a life jacket, park officials said.

The Metropolitan Police Department and park rangers were searching for the woman, park officials said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

