Searchers look for Las Vegas man reported missing in Colorado

After a search hampered by high winds and deep snow Tuesday, rescue teams will renew their efforts Wednesday to find a Las Vegas man reported missing at Rocky Mountain National Park.

Micah Tice (Rocky Mountain National Park)

A search team member looking for Micah Tice in lower elevations of the Longs Peak area of Rocky Mountain National Park on Tuesday, November 27, 2018. Tice, a cadet candidate from Las Vegas at the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School, was last heard from late Friday, November 23, 2018. His vehicle was located in the national park late Monday, November 26, 2018. (Rocky Mountain National Park)

A ledge on the Keyhole Route in Rocky Mountain National Park, one of the areas search and rescue teams began looking for 20-year-old Micah Tice, on Tuesday, November 27, 2018. Tice, a cadet candidate from Las Vegas at the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School, was last heard from late Friday, November 23, 2018. His vehicle was located in the national park late Monday, November 26, 2018. (Rocky Mountain National Park)

A search team member looking for 20-year-old Micah Tice on a ledge on the Keyhole Route in Rocky Mountain National Park on Tuesday, November 27, 2018. Tice, a cadet candidate from Las Vegas at the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School, was last heard from late Friday, November 23, 2018. His vehicle was located in the national park late Monday, November 26, 2018. (Rocky Mountain National Park)

The Chasm Lake Trail in Rocky Mountain National Park, one of the areas search and rescue teams began looking for 20-year-old Micah Tice, on Tuesday, November 27, 2018. Tice, a cadet candidate from Las Vegas at the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School, was last heard from late Friday, November 23, 2018. His vehicle was located in the national park late Monday, November 26, 2018. (Rocky Mountain National Park)

Micah Tice, 20, was last heard from late Friday before he went missing at the Colorado national park, according to the park’s website. Tice, whose Facebook account indicates he is a 2016 Rancho High School graduate, is a cadet candidate at the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School.

Leadership at the academy began looking into his whereabouts when Tice did not report to the school following the Thanksgiving break, said academy spokeswoman Tabitha Lee.

The academy notified the national park Monday afternoon that Tice was missing, the park said. His vehicle was found at the Longs Peak Trailhead, in the southeast area of the park, late Monday afternoon.

Tice’s planned destination or route was unknown. The weather in the Longs Peak area Saturday was poor with significant snow accumulation, extremely high winds and “bitter” cold temperatures, the park said.

The park’s search and rescue team members began looking for Tice at sunrise Tuesday in sections of the Longs Peak Trail, the park said Tuesday evening. Crews also searched in the Boulder Field to Keyhole area of the park, as well as the trail to Chasm Lake.

The search teams encountered deep snow and high winds Tuesday, the park said. Colorado’s Summit County search and rescue dog team, a Colorado National Guard helicopter crew and Alpine Rescue Team members also were looking Tuesday.

The National Guard helicopter crew reduced its search Tuesday after wind gusts of more than 90 mph on Longs Peak, the park said.

Teams will continue searching on Wednesday, said park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson.

Park rangers asked anyone who was in the Longs Peak area since Saturday morning or who may know Tice’s planned route to call the park at 970-586-1204.

