See the super blood wolf moon this weekend in Las Vegas

A partially eclipsed super blue blood moon is seen from the Las Vegas Mormon Temple, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018 in Las Vegas. David Guzman Las Vegas Review-Journal @DavidGuzman1985

A super blue blood moon is seen from Seven Hills on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A partially eclipsed super blue blood moon, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018 in Las Vegas. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

If you don’t make time for anything else this weekend, go outside and catch the lunar eclipse.

On Sunday, three celestial events will combine to create the “super blood wolf moon” during the last total lunar eclipse of the decade, according to Accuweather. The moon will take on a reddish hue as it approaches an eclipse and will appear bigger and brighter since the moon will be at the closest point to Earth in its orbit.

If the weather cooperates, the lunar eclipse will be visible from anywhere in the Las Vegas Valley, and you won’t need any special equipment to view it, according to Andrew Kerr, manager of the planetarium at the College of Southern Nevada. All you have to do is go outside and look up.

The partial eclipse is expected to begin around 7:33 p.m. in Las Vegas, with totality hitting around 8:41 p.m. The peak of the eclipse will occur at 9:12 p.m. The total eclipse ends at 9:43 p.m. and will again become a partial eclipse until 10:50 p.m. The entire event is over at 11:48 p.m., according to timeanddate.com.

CSN is hosting a Las Vegas Astronomical Society watch party 7-11 p.m. at its North Las Vegas campus, in the parking lot by the observatories. While no special equipment is needed, CSN will have an assortment of telescopes that guests can use to view the eclipse and other astrological objects.

According to Accuweather, those who miss the event will have to wait until May 26, 2021, for the next opportunity to see a total lunar eclipse.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.