Semitrailer crash near Las Vegas spills $800K in dimes

A semitrailer spilled $800,000 in dimes when it crashed about 50 miles northeast of Las Vegas early Tuesday, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday along southbound Interstate 15, near Glendale, the Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Investigators don’t know how the driver lost control of the truck, which left the road and flipped over in a desert area.

The driver of the truck was ticketed for failing to maintain a lane. Both the driver and the woman riding in the truck with him were taken to University Medical Center with survivable injuries.

The semitrailer was contracted by the United States Treasury Department. A team had the crash and coins cleaned up in about seven hours.

