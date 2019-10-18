Show to honor late Las Vegas area homeless advocate Sacco

To help pay more than $15,000 in medical bills and funeral costs, Gail Sacco’s friends and family are hope to honor her with performances by local musicians.

Homeless advocate Gail Sacco visits Baker Park near St. Louis Avenue and Maryland Parkway in 2010 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

To remember the fierce advocate for the homeless, Gail Sacco’s friends and family will gather for a benefit show Saturday.

Sacco, who died in August at age 63 after a two-year-plus battle with lung cancer, made national headlines in 2006 when she and the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada filed a lawsuit asking a federal judge to strike down a Las Vegas ordinance that made it illegal to feed the homeless in city parks.

A U.S. District Court judge sided with the plaintiffs, but the city appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. That court said the two sides were not far apart on the central issues of the case and ordered the parties to mediation.

A nonmonetary settlement was reached, with the city passing new rules that allowed feeding of the homeless in the parks with some limits.

Saturday’s benefit show is set for 5-11 p.m. at a friend’s house at 1304 Jackson Ave. To help pay more than $15,000 in medical bills and funeral costs, her friends and family are hope to honor her with performances by local musicians. Among the performers is M-1 from the hip-hop band deadprez.

Visual and performing artists will also donate their talents throughout the night, and vegan food and drinks will be sold.

There will be a raffle and an auction for some donated items, including a guitar with a portrait of Prince painted by artist Marco Dominguez.

All proceeds will go toward the family.

“We are on a month-to-month budget, and it’s been a financial tough spot for our whole family right now,” Gail’s son Joe Sacco said.

“My mom grew up in poverty; she couldn’t muster up the strength to tell anyone that (my parents) have spent all their retirement funds on giving to the homeless and serving the poor.”

Kelly Patterson, who helped organize the event and worked with Gail Sacco on various homeless efforts through a movement called Food Not Bombs, said she hoped Saturday would be “a celebration of life.”

“Gail had some medical and funeral expenses we don’t want her family to be burdened by,” he said. “But it’s also a great tribute to Gail and her legacy here in Las Vegas.”

Those who wish to donate can also do so through her GoFundMe page.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.