Sledding season leads to trashing of Mount Charleston

Snow season on the sledding hills at Mount Charleston invariably brings another not-so-great encounter — trash.

Plastic sleds and trash litter the sledding hills at Mount Charleston on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. The problem of visitors not taking away their trash results in the annual issue. (GoMtCharleston/Facebook)

The recent holiday weekends brought the usual throngs of visitors and sledders to the hills and several people didn’t adhere to the annual pleas to take back down the hill everything you brought up.

A Facebook post by GoMountCharleston said it well as it posted a photo showing multicolored plastic sleds and other debris in the sledding area, asking for a photo caption:

“We’re running out of ways to talk about the sled trash problem, so we’d love for you to caption this!”

A post on the same Facebook page on Jan. 1 thanked people and groups that try to keep the mountain green.

“We’re starting 2021 by sharing gratitude for our generous supporters that have helped keep the Spring Mountains clean. All of us at Southern Nevada Conservancy want give a heartfelt thanks to everyone who has volunteered, donated, and spread the Green the Mountain message, especially these organizations that have gone above and beyond in their commitment to “paint the mountain green!”

