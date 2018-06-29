Small plane lands on belly at Las Vegas airport

A small passenger airplane landed on its belly Friday afternoon at McCarran International Airport, officials said.

McCarran International Airport marque sign (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

None of the three people aboard the Beech E-90 King Air plane were injured after it landed on its belly about 3:40 p.m. at the airport, spokeswoman Christine Crews said.

The plane had a landing gear issue and landed on its belly to the south of a runway at the airport, coming to rest between taxi lanes five and six, she said. FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said the landing gear collapsed when it landed near Runway 8R.

The plane suffered minor damage, Gregor said.

Airport officials weren’t notified of the landing until the plane was already on the ground, Crews said.

The runway was closed while authorities worked to remove the plane, Crews said. Otherwise, she said, there were no additional delays at the airport.

