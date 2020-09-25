Smoke advisory for Clark County extended for the weekend

Smoke from Western wildfires has clouded the sky for much of September, and the county is forecasting similar conditions through at least Tuesday.

Haze and smoke clouds the Las Vegas sky as seen from the M Resort at the south end of the Las Vegas Valley about 9:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (Clark County Department of Air Quality webcam)

Nearly a month of hazy and cloudy skies is likely to continue in Las Vegas for an unknown number of days.

The majority of Clark County air monitoring stations were showing moderate air quality Friday morning.

Smoke from Western wildfires has clouded the sky for much of September, and the county is forecasting similar conditions through at least Tuesday. A smoke advisory has been extended for the weekend through Monday.

Monitoring sites at Boulder City, Palo Verde and Casino Center were showing good air quality as of 9:15 a.m., while seven others were showing moderate air quality.

“Until the California fires get contained we’re going to have this situation,” said Kevin MacDonald, public information administrator for the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability.

People with respiratory issues should limit their outdoor exposure. Changing indoor air filters is also advised.

California fires creating smoke

One of the biggest fires in Southern California that is sending smoke toward Las Vegas is the 114,000-acre Bobcat Fire burning in the San Gabriel Canyon northeast of Pasadena.

It started Sept. 6 and is 55 percent contained. Fire officials say it may be 100 percent contained by Sept. 30.

The Lake Fire has burned more than 31,00 acres west of Lancaster, California. It is 95 percent contained, but firefighters expect it will take until Oct. 12 to completely contain the fire.

The closest fire to Las Vegas, a 1,600-acre fire southeast of Mesquite, is sending some smoke into Arizona and Utah.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.