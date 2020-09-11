Somber Las Vegas ceremonies mark 9/11 anniversary

Somber tributes to those lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks 19 years ago will be held Friday morning in Las Vegas.

Firefighters and fellow first responders gather at Las Vegas Fire Department Station 5 near Charleston and Valley View boulevards in Las Vegas Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, for a tribute to 9/11 victims. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Somber tributes to those lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks 19 years ago were held in Las Vegas Friday morning, including a flag-raising ceremony at Allegiant Stadium and what has become a traditional ringing of the bell by city firefighters in front of a municipal fire station.

Clark County firefighters, first responders and the Las Vegas Raiders were among those attending the flag-raising ceremony at 6:30 a.m. in Ford Plaza at the new stadium.

“I appreciate the Las Vegas Raiders’ community mindfulness in partnering with me as we recognize those precious lives lost while also recognizing the everyday heroes in our midst,” Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said in a prepared statement.

The Sept. 11, 2001, attacks by the al-Qaida Islamic extremist group killed 2,977 people. Four commercial airplanes were hijacked, with two used to topple the World Trade Center towers in New York City. A third plane was crashed into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The fourth hijacked plane, Flight 93, crashed into a field in western Pennsylvania.

The Las Vegas Fire Department held a ceremony at Las Vegas Fire Station Five on Hinson Street, near South Valley View and West Charleston boulevards. The ceremony involved a longtime tradition in the fire service known as the “Tolling of the Bells.”

At 6:50 a.m., the approximate time of the South Tower collapse at the World Trade Center, a bell was rung to honor the fallen.

Not all the usual public observances in the Las Vegas Valley on the anniversary of the attack are going on as scheduled.

With schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Palo Verde High School will not be hosting its annual remembrance for foreign language teacher Barbara Edwards, who died in the attacks.

“Without having kids on campus, it loses its power and we didn’t want to do anything second rate,” Principal Darren Sweikert said of the decision.

Sweikert said the school hopes to resume the tradition next year.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Aleksandra Appleton contributed to this report.