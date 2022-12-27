Southwest’s cancellations create chaos in Las Vegas, across US

In Las Vegas, 68 percent of Southwest flights were canceled and 14 percent delayed.

Travelers try to retrieve their luggage from cancelled and delayed flights in baggage claim of Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

With winter weather in other parts of the country continuing to affect travel, Harry Reid International Airport had the second-highest number of canceled and delayed flights as of Monday afternoon.

Online flight tracker FlightAware showed that by 1 p.m., 21 percent, or 150 flights, leaving Reid were canceled and 101 flights were delayed. Another 172 flights into Reid were canceled.

The only airport with more delays and cancellations was Denver International Airport.

“We would recommend checking with individuals airlines, or FlightAware,” Harry Reid spokesperson Sabrina Khater said Monday.

Nationwide, nearly 5,400 flights going in and out of U.S. airports were canceled Monday as extreme winter weather impacted much of the rest of the country. About 60 percent of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning, and temperatures plummeted drastically below normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians.

The most impacted airline across the country was Southwest. Nearly 2,700 Southwest flights had been canceled, and 738 were delayed across the country by Monday afternoon.

In Las Vegas, 68 percent of Southwest flights were canceled and 14 percent delayed. FlightAware showed 264 Southwest flights were canceled by Monday afternoon flying in or out of Harry Reid.

“With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our Customers and Employees in a significant way that is unacceptable,” Southwest said in a statement posted to its website Monday.

“We’re working with Safety at the forefront to urgently address wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning Crews and our fleet ultimately to best serve all who plan to travel with us,” the statement said.

FlightAware showed that every airport with flights that go in and out of the U.S. had at least 11 flights canceled Monday by 1 p.m.

A report from the National Weather Service published Sunday said the cold front that blew in Friday evening brought snow, subzero temperatures and high winds to a large swath of the country. Many Eastern cities accumulated over a foot of snow, with the Buffalo area especially hard hit.

“New snowfall and reduced visibility from both the snow and blowing/drifting snow quickly resulted in treacherous travel that persisted in some areas for over 24 hours,” the report read.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.