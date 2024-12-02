64°F
Speeding motorcyclist, 20, killed in south Las Vegas Valley crash

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2024 - 12:46 pm
 

A 20-year-old motorcyclist, whom police say was traveling at a high rate of speed, was killed in a crash in the south Las Vegas Valley.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, police responded to the crash at about 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 26 at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Barbara Lane.

Authorities said that the preliminary investigation indicates that a silver 1996 Toyota Camry sedan was traveling southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard, making a left turn onto east Barbara Lane.

A black 2015 Yamaha FZ09 motorcycle was traveling northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard in the far right travel lane at a high rate of speed, police said.

The driver of the Toyota entered the intersection into the path of the oncoming motorcycle. Police said the motorcyclist struck the right side of the Toyota and was ejected from the vehicle.

The motorcyclist, who was identified by police as 20-year-old Anthony Sherwood Banfill, was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

