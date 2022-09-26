Staff walkouts disrupt operations at the Animal Foundation

Sudden resignations at the Animal Foundation Sunday led to a temporary disruption in operations, the nonprofit shelter confirmed Monday.

In this April 7, 2021, file photo, Wiggles the dog greets her new owner Tyler at The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas. Tyler only wanted to give their first name. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Those who quit were part of the intake team, halting the ability to accept pets on Sunday, the foundation wrote in a news release, adding that intakes would resume Monday.

The foundation scheduled a Monday afternoon news conference to discuss the “ongoing crisis.”

The development comes as the city of Las Vegas was set to discuss the state of the shelter at 655 N. Mojave Road, on Oct. 19, amid reports of turmoil and “disgusting” conditions at the dog intake area. Concerns were brought forth by Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, who conducted a surprise visit she classified as an inspection earlier this month.

A pair of fellow council members criticized Seaman’s visit to the shelter during the most recent City Council meeting, with Councilwoman Michele Fiore decrying the so-called inspection.

“I want to urge anyone in our city, on our council, if they feel like there’s an issue, maybe volunteer, put sneakers on, gloves, and volunteer,” she told the council without naming Seaman. “rather (than) do gotcha things, I think we need to be more about volunteering.”

