Street Outlaws star dies while filming show

A Discovery Channel star died Sunday after a crash northeast of Las Vegas.

Ryan Fellows, 41, of Chula Vista, California, was pronounced dead at 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the desert terrain near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Harry Allen Power Plant Road, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Fellows starred in Street Outlaws, a 13-season docuseries on street racing.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened while the show was being filmed around 12:30 a.m.

Metro deferred all questions to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which is investigating the death.

The intersection is about 25 miles north of Las Vegas

The show confirmed Fellows’ death on Twitter Monday.

“The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” the post read. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.”

