Strip crash closes part of Las Vegas Boulevard

Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal crash on the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday. (Glenn Puit / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lt. Jeff Dean said at 1:35 a.m. two vehicles collided in the 3000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South. The driver of a black sedan died at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the second vehicle suffered minor injuries. Las Vegas Boulevard was closed near the crash scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

