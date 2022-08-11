Strip crash closes part of Las Vegas Boulevard
Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal crash on the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday.
Lt. Jeff Dean said at 1:35 a.m. two vehicles collided in the 3000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South. The driver of a black sedan died at the scene.
The driver and passenger in the second vehicle suffered minor injuries. Las Vegas Boulevard was closed near the crash scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.