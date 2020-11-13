Summit addresses impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable youth — WATCH LIVE

The Southern Nevada Youth Homeless Summit kicks off Friday morning, and this year’s virtual event will address the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable youth.

Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth Communications and Donor Relations Manager Lanette Rivera receives a donation from Mark Lenoir, community relations for The Siegel Group, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at the Las Vegas nonprofit organization that caters to young people ages 12 to 21. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

The Southern Nevada Youth Homeless Summit kicks off Friday morning, and this year’s virtual event will address the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable youth and the role racism plays in perpetuating youth homelessness.

“We must continue to make the Southern Nevada Plan to End Youth Homelessness relevant and resilient by addressing the impact of these issues on the lives of our youth,” said Arash Ghafoori, executive director of Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY).

“These historic times have greatly exacerbated the challenges for young people experiencing homelessness, and it makes the Movement’s work harder – but even more important.”

Themed “The Movement Fights Back,” the fourth annual conference is presented by NPHY and Sands Cares, the community engagement and charitable giving program of Las Vegas Sands Corp., with support from the UNLV Greenspun College of Urban Affairs and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Friday morning’s discussion will center around Homelessness and COVID-19, while next Friday’s panel will focus on youth homelessness and anti-racism.

Southern Nevada is among the regions with the highest rates of youth experiencing homelessness nationwide.

Since its inception in 2017, the summit has debuted a plan to end youth homelessness and has coalesced the movement to end youth homelessness into an organized, community-driven response.

For more information or to read the plan, visit www.nphy.org/themovement.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.