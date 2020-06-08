Survivor seeks help finding missing March flash flood victim

A man who went missing during March flooding in the Las Vegas Valley is still unaccounted for, and his partner is asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Wendy Cox with companion William "Sky" Pilgrim who went missing after a March 12, 2020, flash flood in Las Vegas. (Photo submitted)

William “Sky” Pilgrim, 44, was swept away March 12 by floodwaters in the tunnels beneath Las Vegas. His partner, Wendy Cox, 41, was also swept away, but she was able to get out of the water alive after the two were pushed by the floodwaters into the Flamingo Wash near Cambridge Street.

Two of their friends, Larry Walker, 26, and Jeremy Hogg, 40, were killed. The floodwaters raced through the area after a record 0.77 inches of rain fell in the valley March 12.

Cox said she is asking for the public’s help in finding Pilgrim.

“He’s still unaccounted for, still missing,” Cox said. “He’s the only one they haven’t found.”

Anyone with information on Pilgrim’s whereabouts can email Pilgrim at wendypilgrim99@gmail.com or call Las Vegas police Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907.

