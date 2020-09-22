Suspect in fatal Las Vegas DUI crash waives right to hearing

Ebone Whitaker, 38, told police she is a daily user of heroin and had consumed two beers and smoked marijuana before getting behind the wheel to drive home from a friend’s house, according to an arrest report.

Ebone Whitaker, charged with DUI in crash that left two teens dead, listens to her attorney Talia Walkenshaw, as she appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The DUI suspect accused of driving her SUV into two 16-year-old girls and killing them waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Monday, court records show.

Ebone Whitaker, 38, told police she is a daily user of heroin and had consumed two beers and smoked marijuana before getting behind the wheel to drive home from a friend’s house, according to an arrest report. Earlier in the day, she added, she and her friends had also smoked a PCP-covered cigarette, according to the report.

Citlali Mora and Nelly Amaya-Ramirez were struck and killed crossing the street at the intersection of Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue. Whitaker is charged with DUI resulting in death, reckless driving, failure to maintain a lane and failure to decrease speed, court records show.

Whitaker was denied bail on Aug. 10 and remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. She is set to appear in court again Wednesday.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.