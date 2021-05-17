85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Suspicious package shuts northbound I-15 lanes in northern valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2021 - 12:29 pm
 
Updated May 17, 2021 - 1:28 pm
A report of a suspicious package prompted authorities to close the northbound lanes of Intersta ...
A report of a suspicious package prompted authorities to close the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 in the northern Las Vegas Valley on Monday morning. (RTC traffic camera)

A report of a suspicious package prompted authorities to close the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 in the northern Las Vegas Valley for nearly two hours early Monday.

Las Vegas police spokesman Larry Hadfield said officers were investigating the package that was discovered by Nevada Highway Patrol at 10:53 a.m. in the area of I-15 and Craig Road. Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said the northbound lanes of the freeway were closed at Cheyenne Avenue as of noon.

The highway had reopened by about 1:15 p.m.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the fire department’s bomb squad was on scene assisting in the investigation. Further details were not immediately released.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries
New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries
2
Did offseason changes make Raiders offense more explosive?
Did offseason changes make Raiders offense more explosive?
3
John Lee confirms he’s running for governor as a Republican
John Lee confirms he’s running for governor as a Republican
4
Mr. Las Vegas still in the game, but several out in Caesars cuts
Mr. Las Vegas still in the game, but several out in Caesars cuts
5
Southwest Las Vegas sees about 0.25 inch of rain Sunday
Southwest Las Vegas sees about 0.25 inch of rain Sunday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tayler Nicholson attends a court hearing for her ex-boyfriend, Terrell Rhodes, who is charged w ...
Nevada’s child abuse data reveals glaring issue
By / RJ

A recently published report shows that a primary caregiver’s partner — typically a mother’s boyfriend — was identified as the suspect in more than half of child abuse and neglect cases in Clark County in fiscal 2016.

New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries
New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries
RJ

The new recommendations still call for masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but they are expected to help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues.