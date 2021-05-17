Suspicious package shuts northbound I-15 lanes in northern valley

A report of a suspicious package prompted authorities to close the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 in the northern Las Vegas Valley for nearly two hours early Monday.

Las Vegas police spokesman Larry Hadfield said officers were investigating the package that was discovered by Nevada Highway Patrol at 10:53 a.m. in the area of I-15 and Craig Road. Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said the northbound lanes of the freeway were closed at Cheyenne Avenue as of noon.

The highway had reopened by about 1:15 p.m.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the fire department’s bomb squad was on scene assisting in the investigation. Further details were not immediately released.

