On Thursday, visitors got to have some late-summer fun during Blizzard Beach Splash Nite, a winter-wonderland-themed swim night at Vistas Pool in Las Vegas.

Dionne Rodgers holds her phone while she takes a photo of her son Colton Rogers, 8, at Vistas Pool on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Visitors enjoyed a dip in the pool during the Blizzard Beach Splash Nite, a winter wonderland themed swim night. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Mike Summers tosses his son Carson Summers, 7, up in the air at Vistas Pool on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Visitors enjoyed a dip in the pool during the Blizzard Beach Splash Nite, a winter wonderland themed swim night. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Skye Junyent reaches for fake snow outside Vistas Pool on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Visitors enjoyed a dip in the pool during the Blizzard Beach Splash Nite, a winter wonderland themed swim night. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Kids play with fake snow at the entrance of Vistas Pool on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Visitors enjoyed a dip in the pool during the Blizzard Beach Splash Nite, a winter wonderland themed swim night. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Visitors enjoy a dip in the pool during the Blizzard Beach Splash Nite, a winter wonderland themed swim night at Vistas Pool on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

A girl does a handstand while other visitors enjoy a dip in the pool during the Blizzard Beach Splash Nite, a winter wonderland themed swim night, at Vistas Pool on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Mike Summers throws his daughter Savannah, 4, in the air at Vistas Pool on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Visitors enjoyed a dip in the pool during the Blizzard Beach Splash Nite, a winter wonderland themed swim night. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

The event included zipping down the slushy slopes of the pool slide, splashing around in the snow castle fountain and swimming among icebergs.