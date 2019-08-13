Texas man dies after being hit by a vehicle in Las Vegas

A 35-year-old Texas man died earlier this month, days after he was struck by a vehicle while walking outside a marked crosswalk near the Las Vegas Strip.

A Texas man died earlier this month, days after he was struck by a 2017 Hyundai Tucson while crossing Spring Mountain Road outside a marked crosswalk, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A Texas man died earlier this month, days after he was struck by a 2017 Hyundai Tucson while crossing Spring Mountain Road outside a marked crosswalk, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A 35-year-old Texas man died earlier this month, days after he was struck by a vehicle while walking outside a marked crosswalk near the Strip.

He was Fred Allen Williams-Harrell Jr. of Irving, Texas. He died Aug. 2 of multiple blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident by the Clark County coroner’s office.

About 8:50 p.m. July 30, two men entered the path of an eastbound 2017 Hyundai Tucson while crossing Spring Mountain Road, just east of Interstate 15, outside a marked crosswalk, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Both pedestrians were taken to University Medical Center, where Williams-Harrell was pronounced dead, marking the 35th traffic death investigated this year by the Highway Patrol’s southern command. An update on the other man’s condition was not immediately available on Tuesday.

It also was unclear whether the driver was suspected of impairment of if any charges were filed. The crash remained under investigation, according to the Highway Patrol.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.