57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Local Las Vegas

That spooky sight over Las Vegas? It’s just a SpaceX rocket

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2022 - 7:46 pm
 
(National Weather Service via Twitter)
(National Weather Service via Twitter)
(National Weather Service via Twitter)
(National Weather Service via Twitter)

Halloween is almost here but those eerie lights seen over the Las Vegas Valley early Thursday night were of earthly origins. California origins, that is.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched 53 Starlink satellites for the company from Vandenberg Air Force Base, about 130 miles northwest of Los Angeles, about 6:14 p.m, according to spacex.com.

The contrails from the rocket could be seen over valley skies just after sunset, which was 5:49 p.m. In December 2018, a Falcon 9 rocket could be seen in parts of the Southwest.

MOST READ
1
Henderson neighborhood, home to celebs, opens new $5M park
Henderson neighborhood, home to celebs, opens new $5M park
2
CARTOONS: This is why you don’t want to trick-or-treat at Mar-a-Lago
CARTOONS: This is why you don’t want to trick-or-treat at Mar-a-Lago
3
Tilman Fertitta pulls demolition permits for Strip buildings
Tilman Fertitta pulls demolition permits for Strip buildings
4
Is Nevada headed for a ‘tripledemic’?
Is Nevada headed for a ‘tripledemic’?
5
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets to go on sale next week
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets to go on sale next week
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST