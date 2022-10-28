That spooky sight over Las Vegas? It’s just a SpaceX rocket

Halloween is almost here but those eerie lights seen over the Las Vegas Valley early Thursday night were of earthly origins. California origins, that is.

(National Weather Service via Twitter)

(National Weather Service via Twitter)

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched 53 Starlink satellites for the company from Vandenberg Air Force Base, about 130 miles northwest of Los Angeles, about 6:14 p.m, according to spacex.com.

The contrails from the rocket could be seen over valley skies just after sunset, which was 5:49 p.m. In December 2018, a Falcon 9 rocket could be seen in parts of the Southwest.

Any of you launch a missile or summon a meteor? pic.twitter.com/3Sph1aTiI4 — Ricardo Torres-Cortez (@rickytwrites) October 28, 2022