Things to remember when adopting a rabbit for Easter — VIDEO

As Easter and springtime approach, some people might be tempted to adopt a rabbit for the holiday. But like adopting any animal, it is important to be responsible and know what a rabbit requires to be a happy, healthy pet.

Rabbits can be great companions, even able to be trained like a dog.

“They are incredibly intelligent animals. They can learn to come, how to sit and a lot of different things in that nature,” says Megan Anderson of the Las Vegas Animal Foundation. “They are actually able to be litter box trained.”

But they also require plenty of work. They need access to fresh greens and water constantly. Rabbits can eat anything green and leafy, except iceberg lettuce. People are often tempted to give rabbits carrots, but it’s one of the worst things for them. Carrots are high in sugar, which can cause diabetes in rabbits.

If you’re thinking of adopting a rabbit, remember it’s a lifetime commitment.

“Just like a cat or a dog, these guys can live up to about 10 years,” Anderson said. “Take into consideration, they will need that time and quality care, just like any other pet would in your home.”

For more information about adopting a rabbit or other animal, visit: https://animalfoundation.com/event/bestinshow19/

