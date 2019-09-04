Three Square food bank taking donations for Hunger Action Month

Three Square food bank on Tuesday kicked off its fourth annual Hunger Action Month food and fund drive.

Three Square Food Bank Chief Development Officer Michelle Beck, second from left, thanks, from left, Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman during a kick-off for the fourth annual community-wide food and fund drive, "Fill the Plate," at the charity's Las Vegas warehouse Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

As part of Hunger Action Month, Three Square food bank is asking the public to “fill the plate” with nonperishable items.

Southern Nevada officials, police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians crowded into Three Square food bank Tuesday to kick off its fourth annual September food and fund drive.

“Each and every one of you is evidence that with enough compassion and dedication to a cause, we can truly make a difference in our community,” said Michelle Beck, the nonprofit’s chief development officer.

According to Beck, one in eight people in Southern Nevada is food insecure, meaning they are not sure where their next meal is going to come from, and one in five children are food insecure.

Last year, the monthlong food drive received over 35,000 pounds of food and $66,500 in monetary donations, which provided more than 228,000 meals. Since it started in 2016, more than 500,000 meals have been provided.

On Tuesday, the mayors of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Boulder City gathered, ready to fill the 30-by-30-foot “plate” in the center of the room.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman told the crowd that before she left, her husband, former Mayor Oscar Goodman, joked to her that to start the drive she could bring a mini Bombay Sapphire bottle of gin, his drink of choice.

She pulled out a tiny bottle.

“It’s just a joke, but that’s the way I live my life. Life is beautiful, life is good, and we need to help each other all the time,” she said. “Please, donate, to those who can’t afford to take care of their families, the children, the elderly, who are so food-deprived as well, and our homeless.”

Las Vegas police spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said, “This is what our department is about. … Joining Three Square is a proactive measure for us. It’s kind of us seeking out the public to kind of reach in their pantry, so we can help resolve a larger issue.

“I joined Metro to help folks. And what better way to do it than the basic necessities of life, which is food.”

Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus reminded participants that the holidays are approaching and that every dollar counts.

“This is a month that’s very important as we head toward Thanksgiving and Christmas,” he said. “It’s still important to remember those in our community that still need the support that an organization like Three Square provides.”

Monetary donations can be made at threesquare.org/filltheplate.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.