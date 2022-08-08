Thunderbirds made return to Las Vegas on Monday

The Thunderbirds will fly over Las Vegas today as they return to Nellis Air Force Base after a 19-day deployment to four separate show sites.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly north along the I-15 on Monday, May 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The ever popular and celebrated United States Air Force Demonstration Squadron, also known as the Thunderbirds, have returned to Nellis Air Force Base in the early afternoon on Monday.

The Thunderbirds returned home after a 19-day deployment to four separate show sites. Upon arrival, the Thunderbirds were expected to perform a formation flyover of Las Vegas that could be seen at approximately 2:15 p.m.

According to a tweet, the squadron will fly north over Interstate 15.

Heads up Las Vegas! We're coming home and making some noise! We'll be flying northbound along the I-15

around 2:15 pm pst as we return from the @AbbyAirshow! Time is subject to change, follow for

updates! pic.twitter.com/13ij1iuiN9 — Thunderbirds (@AFThunderbirds) August 8, 2022

“Las Vegas is our home,” said Lt. Col. Justin Elliott, Thunderbird 1, commander/leader. “This team spends a lot of time deployed around the country, so this is just one small way for us to thank the Las Vegas community, our host, for their unyielding support of the Thunderbirds and the United States Air Force.”

