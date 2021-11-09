Tina Tintor’s family to hold public service

The family of Tina Tintor will hold a public funeral service Thursday for the 23-year-old killed in a Nov. 2 car crash involving former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs.

The family of Tina Tintor has planned a public funeral service Thursday for the 23-year-old killed in a car crash involving former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs.

The service is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at St. Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church, 3950 S. Jones Blvd, near West Flamingo Road, according to Palm Mortuary-Eastern.

A private committal service will be at 1:30 p.m. at Palm Cemetery, 7600 S. Eastern Ave.

Tintor and her dog, Max, were killed Nov. 2 after Ruggs’ Chevrolet Corvette Stingray slammed into her Toyota RAV4 near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, Las Vegas police said. Ruggs, 22, faces two counts each of driving under the influence and reckless driving resulting in death as well as a gun charge.

Authorities said he was driving his car at a speed of 156 miles per hour moments prior to the crash, and that his blood-alcohol level was measured at 0.16 percent. The legal limit in Nevada is 0.08.

Since the crash, there has been an outpouring of support from the public for Tintor’s family. A GoFundMe page as of Tuesday afternoon had raised $99,750 from approximately 2,500 donors.

“Those who knew Tina know that she was a beautiful loving soul that always put everyone before herself,” the family wrote on on the GoFundMe page. “Whether she knew you or not, Tina was the type of person that would give you the food off of her plate to make sure you weren’t hungry. Tina was the shoulder to cry on, the ear that made you felt heard, and the friendly smile you needed when you made a bad joke. From our hearts to yours, we thank you for thinking of Tina and Max, and we really appreciate your support.”

Tintor had previously worked at a Target store in Las Vegas.

“We’re deeply saddened by the death of our former team member, Tina Tintor,” the company said in a written statement. “We extend our sympathies to her family and friends, and to all those impacted by this tragedy. We’ve provided Tina’s former colleagues at our Las Vegas store with support, including access to onsite counselors.”

Ruggs, on house arrest after posting $150,000 bail, is due in Las Vegas Justice Court on Wednesday morning.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.