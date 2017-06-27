Titus to call to streamline process for deploying airport passenger fees

Representative Dina Titus, D-Nev. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Las Vegas, on Tuesday will call for streamlining the application process for airports that want to spend passenger fees on terminal improvements, road upgrades and other projects.

Titus is pushing the provision as Congress prepares to discuss the Federal Aviation Authority’s funding reauthorization, which is due by Sept. 30.

“Improvement projects at airports often get bogged down in paperwork, negatively affecting our standing as a transportation leader and hamstringing our economy,” Titus said in a statement.

“My legislation will streamline the (passenger facility charge) application process to ensure our nation’s infrastructure meets the needs of travelers and sets the standards they deserve,” Titus said. “It is time we move more efficiently and allow our airports to grow and modernize.”

Passenger facility charges are typically included in the price of airline tickets. McCarran International collects $4.50 per traveler, and has spent some of that money to construct Terminal 3, expand Concourse C, and fund flood control projects and the Airport Connector tunnel for Paradise Road.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.