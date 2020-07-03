Traffic backing up at entrances to Lake Mead, officials warn

Lines to enter Lake Mead are backed up ahead of the holiday weekend, as visitation has increased. Officials warned people might experience delays entering the area.

Hemenway Harbor at Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crowds at Lake Mead have grown ahead of the holiday weekend, with all entrances backed up Friday morning.

Officials said in a tweet that as of 10:40 a.m., there was an increase in visitation, and warned people might experience delays entering the area.

⚠️⚠️ July 3, 10:40 a.m.: All entrance stations are seeing an increase in visitation and are currently backed up, please plan accordingly. Visitors may experience delays. Please have your passes waiting prior to entering the stations, this will help speed up the wait. — Lake Mead (@lakemeadnps) July 3, 2020

Visitors are asked to have their passes ready prior to arriving at the stations to speed up entry, the tweet said.

Contact Amanda Bradford at abradford@reviewjournal.com. Follow @amandabrad_uc on Twitter.