Traffic delays clog 1-15 at California-Nevada border
Another Sunday, another traffic jam on Interstate 15 in at the California-Nevada border at Primm.
Traffic was backed up for 13 miles on the way out of Las Vegas to California on Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission. Primm is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas.
11/8/2020 3:20 PM
Heavy Traffic I-15 South to California
13 Mile Back-Up
Expect Long Delays
— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) November 8, 2020
On Labor Day weekend, tourists were stuck in a 22-mile backup on their way home to California.
In a recent report in the Review-Journal, data from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada showed traffic volume on Interstate 15 at the Nevada-California border is up 8 percent through the third week of October. This marks the first monthly year-over-year increase on the stretch since the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts were felt.