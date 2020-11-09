Traffic delays clog 1-15 at California-Nevada border

Traffic was backed up for 13 miles on the way out of Las Vegas to California on Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission.

Another Sunday, another traffic jam on Interstate 15 in at the California-Nevada border at Primm.

On Labor Day weekend, tourists were stuck in a 22-mile backup on their way home to California.

In a recent report in the Review-Journal, data from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada showed traffic volume on Interstate 15 at the Nevada-California border is up 8 percent through the third week of October. This marks the first monthly year-over-year increase on the stretch since the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts were felt.