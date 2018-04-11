Local Las Vegas

Truck crash blocks I-15 on-ramp at St. Rose Parkway

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 11, 2018 - 4:50 am
 
Updated April 11, 2018 - 7:09 am

A portion of Interstate 15 is closed near St. Rose Parkway after a semitrailer crashed on the highway early Wednesday morning.

The crash was called in just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 15 near St. Rose Parkway, according to Nevada Highway Patrol. Injuries were reported in the crash.

Just after 7 a.m., the Regional Transportation Commission tweeted that the southbound on-ramp from St. Rose Parkway to I-15 remained closed.

At 4:30 a.m. traffic cameras showed a semitrailer on its side and multiple emergency vehicles at the scene.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

