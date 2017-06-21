Two lanes of northbound I-15 near Jean reopen after semitrailer crash

Two lanes of northbound Interstate 15 have reopened after a Wednesday morning crash past Jean, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.
The injury crash involving two semitrailers had temporarily shut down northbound traffic.
The two lanes of the affected stretch of I-15 reopened by noon.
The crash was reported about 4:20 a.m. near mile marker 14, according to Highway Patrol records. Northbound I-15 traffic was being diverted off at the Jean exit.
A woman was taken to University Medical Center. She’s expected to survive.
One of the trailers was hauling carpet, which spilled.
Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Reporter Rachel Hershkovitz contributed to this article.