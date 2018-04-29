Two people critically hurt after crash in east Las Vegas

The crash involving three vehicles happened shortly after 6:15 a.m. near Stewart Avenue and North Pecos Road. The injured people were taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were critically injured Sunday morning after a crash in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.

The crash involving three vehicles happened shortly after 6:15 a.m. near Stewart Avenue and North Pecos Road. The injured people were taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, Las Vegas police said.

A Chevrolet Camaro was northbound on Pecos when it “began to rotate” into the southbound lanes as the road curved, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. The car collided with a Ford Expedition before it hit a Nissan Frontier, police said.

The driver and rear passenger of the Chevrolet were hospitalized with critical injuries, police said. Another passenger in the Chevrolet and the driver of the Nissan were treated for injuries at the hospital and released.

Metro’s crash investigation team is still investigating the crash.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Blake Apgar contributed to this story.