UNR student from Las Vegas loses 4 family members in crash

In this undated image from Facebook, Carlma Subero-Hardin attends a Golden Knights game with her son, Timothy Hardin, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Subero-Hardin was killed in a crash on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, near Goldfield. (Gil Suarez)

This undated photo from Facebook shows Gil Suarez with Carlma Subero-Hardin. Subero-Hardin was killed in a crash on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, near Goldfield. (Gil Suarez)

This undated photo from Facebook shows Carlma Subero-Hardin with her son, Timothy Hardin. Subero-Hardin was killed in a crash on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, near Goldfield. (Gil Suarez)

Friends are raising money for a Las Vegas native and University of Nevada, Reno freshman whose mother, two younger sisters and cousin died in a crash on their way to visit him last week.

Carlma Subero-Hardin, 53, was driving to Reno on Saturday for her first family weekend at the university. Her daughters, Dori, 17, and Ocean, 12, were in the truck with their cousin Nadine Ramnarine, 38, who was visiting from Trinidad.

The girls were crammed in around suitcases of winter clothes that Subero-Hardin was delivering for Timothy Hardin, 19, and his roommate, fellow Las Vegas native Nico Saurez.

But at around 5:50 a.m., Subero-Hardin’s Ram pickup truck collided with another truck on U.S. Highway 95 just south of Goldfield. All four people in the woman’s truck were killed. The five people in the other truck were injured and taken to a hospital, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol said the other truck crossed the center line into Subero-Hardin’s lane. Her truck caught fire after the crash.

“My sisters and mom were the main reason I went to college and worked hard,” Timothy Hardin said in a message on Wednesday to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I wanted to give them the world and much more.”

The student, who is studying business at UNR, graduated from Spring Valley High School in June.

He remembered Ocean Hardin, a seventh grader at Fertitta Middle School, for her smile and singing. She aspired to be a lawyer.

Dori Hardin hoped to go to medical school and become a doctor after graduating from Spring Valley. Her older brother remembered her beautiful dimples and her sweet smile.

“She always wanted to follow me everywhere,” Timothy Hardin wrote. “She was talented in whatever she did. She loved to draw and hangout with me.”

Gil Suarez, a longtime Las Vegas dentist, started working with Subero-Hardin a decade ago when she worked for a denture company.

“She raised these three kids, at times with three jobs,” Suarez said. “She worked for the denture lab, my office and she was driving Uber at times. She was an amazing mother. Never would this woman complain.”

Suarez said Subero-Hardin was a devout Christian who was a single mother after her divorce.

“Carlma was one of those people that could literally walk into a room and light it up,” Suarez said. “She had a huge smile, a big personality when she walked in. She exuded love and confidence.”

Suarez started an online fundraiser to raise money for the funeral and for Timothy Hardin’s college tuition. It had raised more than $67,000 by Thursday. Suarez also plans to host a fundraiser in remembrance of Subero-Hardin and her daughters on Dec. 17 at her former workplace, Desert Breeze Dental.

“My goal is for that young man to graduate from UNR and not have to worry about one penny of how he’s going to pay for it,” Suarez said. “Just get good grades and make his mother proud.”

