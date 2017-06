The scene of a crash on northbound U.S. Highway 95 near East Tropicana Avenue on Thursday, June 8, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

One lane is open after a crash on northbound U.S. Highway 95 near Tropicana Avenue Thursday morning, June 8, 2017. (Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A tow truck driver loads a vehicle at the scene of a crash on northbound U.S. Highway 95 near East Tropicana Avenue on Thursday, June 8, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Tropicana Avenue has been cleared Thursday and all lanes have reopened, according to Regional Transporatation Commission traffic cameras.

The crash caused major backups after traffic was reduced to one lane, according to the RTC.

