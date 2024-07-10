Valley of Fire closed after park ranger shoots, kills person
A Nevada State Park Ranger shot and killed a person Wednesday at Valley of Fire State Park, officials say.
In a news release, the Nevada Division of State Parks said that a park ranger stationed at the park “discharged their service weapon while responding to a call.”
One person was struck, the release said. Medical personnel pronounced the individual dead at the scene.
Authorities said the park ranger was not injured.
In a post on Facebook, Nevada State Parks advised that Valley of Fire would be closed “until further notice.”
No additional information was immediately available.