The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System hosted its 3rd Annual Car Show BBQ in celebration of Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 10.

Terrell Moseley Jr., left, 10, with the help of Dawnavon Carreon, 15, rides a trike during the 3rd Annual Car Show and BBQ in celebration of Veterans Day at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System in North Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduz

Kevin Ellis lowers his flag at the 3rd Annual Car Show and BBQ in celebration of Veterans Day at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System in North Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The front of a 1955 Ford Crown Victoria during the 3rd Annual Car Show and BBQ in celebration of Veterans Day at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System in North Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Navy Veteran Fernando Gonzales gets food during the 3rd Annual Car Show and BBQ in celebration of Veterans Day at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System in North Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A vehicle leaves the lot during the 3rd Annual Car Show and BBQ in celebration of Veterans Day at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System in North Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People lineup to get food during the 3rd Annual Car Show and BBQ in celebration of Veterans Day at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System in North Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduz

In addition to the car show, the event featured free BBQ a health and services fair, ad kids zone and an appearance by Count’s Kustoms.