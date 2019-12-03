Victim who lost control of car entering US 95 in Las Vegas ID’d

A man who died in a Thanksgiving night crash on U.S. Highway 95 has been identified Tuesday by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Police investigate a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Lake Mead Boulevard, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. ( Chitose Suzuki/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

One person was killed in a crash Thursday night on U.S. Highway 95 near Lake Mead Boulevard, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. (NHP)

A man who died in a Thanksgiving night crash on U.S. Highway 95 has been identified Tuesday by the Clark County coroner’s office.

John Turner, 34, died at University Medical Center of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office. His death has been ruled an accident.

The Nevada Highway Patrol has said that Turner was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and appeared to have been driving too fast for the rainy conditions at the time.

Turner, driving a 2005 Hyundai, lost control and began to spin while heading west on the Lake Mead Boulevard ramp to southbound U.S. 95, the Highway Patrol previously said. The Hyundai was struck by another car on the driver’s side as it entered the highway.

