Vigil for fallen troopers set for Allegiant Stadium

Sergeant Michael Abbate and trooper Alberto Felix. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Injured Police Officers Fund will host a candlelight vigil on Wednesday for the two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers who were killed Thursday.

The fund will hold the vigil in honor of Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael Abbate and trooper Alberto Felix at Allegiant Stadium from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The fund’s president, Chelsea Stuenkel, said in a press release from the organization that “everyone from the community” is invited to attend the vigil.

Las Vegas police said the two Highway Patrol officers died Thursday after they were hit by a hit-and-run driver while helping another driver who seemed to be asleep at the wheel.

Jemarcus Williams, 46, was later arrested in connection with the troopers’ deaths. He faces two counts of reckless driving resulting in death, DUI resulting in death and failing to stop at the scene of a crash.

