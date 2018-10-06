Volunteers plant trees with care at United Way event — PHOTOS

More than 1,000 volunteers took part in more than 250 projects at 85 local nonprofit agencies and schools on Friday as part of the United Way of Southern Nevada’s third annual Day of Caring.

Volunteers including students from left, Kai Peterson, 7, Brooklyn Zirkel, 6, Skyelynn Traufler, 5, Madison Palmer, 6, help plant a tree at Forbuss Elementary School in Las Vegas as part of United Way of Southern Nevada's third annual Day of Caring, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Volunteers including third-grade-student Kameron Stinson, 8, helps plant a tree at Forbuss Elementary School in Las Vegas as part of United Way of Southern Nevada's third annual Day of Caring, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Volunteers including students help plant trees at Forbuss Elementary School in Las Vegas as part of United Way of Southern Nevada's third annual Day of Caring, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Volunteers help plant a tree at Forbuss Elementary School in Las Vegas as part of United Way of Southern Nevada's third annual Day of Caring, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Volunteers including fourth-grade-student Jaxson Peterson, 9, helps plant a tree at Forbuss Elementary School in Las Vegas as part of United Way of Southern Nevada's third annual Day of Caring, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Volunteer Jessica Melendez helps plant a tree at Forbuss Elementary School in Las Vegas as part of United Way of Southern Nevada's third annual Day of Caring, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Volunteer Jack Hines helps plant a tree at Forbuss Elementary School in Las Vegas as part of United Way of Southern Nevada's third annual Day of Caring, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Volunteer Sarah Denkler helps plant a tree at Forbuss Elementary School in Las Vegas as part of United Way of Southern Nevada's third annual Day of Caring, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The day wrapped up 1 October Remembrance Week.

Day of Caring sponsors included Wells Fargo, Las Vegas Review-Journal, Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Nevada Volunteers, Chase Bank and Greenspun Media Group.

United Way of Southern Nevada has split $75,500 among participating nonprofits and schools to increase the impact of the day and help cover the cost of supplies.