Volunteers round up chihuahuas abandoned near Las Vegas

A handful of roaming chihuahuas have been rescued in a desert area in the southwest part of the Las Vegas Valley this week after possibly being dumped, according to rescuers.

On Monday, residents in the area of Mountains Edge Parkway and Durango Drive informed Nevada Voters for Animals, a local animal advocacy group, that approximately seven chihuahuas had been spotted in the area, said Gina Greisen, a spokeswoman for the group.

Since then, security guards, residents and volunteers from the Las Vegas Trapping Girls, a local group that specializes in rescuing stray dogs, have recovered at least five of the dogs, Greisen said. However, the group believes there are more chihuahuas in need of rescue.

It’s not clear where the dogs came from or who they belong to, but Greisen believes they were likely dumped.

“We know someone is backyard breeding, selling or dumping these dogs,” Greisen said.

Anyone who spots loose dogs in the area or has information about the possible owner of the chihuahuas is asked to call Nevada Voters for Animals at 702-660-8970.

If the groups can’t locate the owner, Greisen said, the next step is getting them ready for adoption.

One way or another, “We need to find these dogs homes,” she said.