What’s that building with the giant concrete tower across from Cashman Field?

Las Vegas locals who grew up in the ’90s and 2000s might remember the Lied Discovery Children’s Museum and Las Vegas Library building along Las Vegas Boulevard.

A building on Las Vegas Boulevard in downtown that once housed Lied Discovery Children’s Museum and Las Vegas Library is shown Friday, April 19, 2024. The city owned building across the street from Cashman Field is mostly unoccupied today, with the only tenants being the city’s Department of Public Safety and Human Resources Department. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

An advertisement for the Lied Discovery Children's Museum from Feb. 17, 1991 published in the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Barbara Paulson, registered dietician with the Diary Council of Nevada, has less than perfect audience attention as she describes bacteria and reads a related story at the Lied Discovery Children's Museum on Jan. 21, 2001. The program was to teach children to wash their hands effectively. (Steve Andrascik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mitchell Stomner, 6 years old, takes a bolt on the nose as he checks out the plazma ball exhibit at the Lied Discovery Museum on Aug. 27, 1998. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Seaver family of Lake Forest, Calif., leave the Lied Discovery Museum during their one-week vacation in Las Vegas on Jan. 4, 2001 .The children are left to right Victoria, age 9, Elizabeth, age 8 and Edward, age 8. (Jim Laurie/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gary Ogren pets 4 year old tiger cub Samantha, held by Jonathan Kraft on the opening day of the Lied Discovery Children's Museum, Sept. 24, 1990. (Toru Kawana/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A volunteer explains the parts of the body at the Lied Discovery Children's Museum on Jan. 11, 1991. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lori Austin and her daughter Amanda, 7, experience the Space Shuttle exhibit at the Lied Discovery Children's Museum after watching the Shuttle Columbia tragedy on television Saturday, Feb. 1, 2003. (RJ Photo/K.M. Cannon)

People gather at the momentum exhibit at the Lied Discovery Children's Museum on Sept. 10, 1990. (Toru Kawana/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Motorists on U.S. Highway 95 in downtown Las Vegas past a city owned building that once housed Lied Discovery Children’s Museum and Las Vegas Library Friday, April 19, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

If you’ve ever wondered what that giant, concrete tower across from Cashman Field is, ask a Las Vegas local who grew up here in the ’90s and early 2000s.

The tower was part of the old Lied Discovery Children’s Museum and Las Vegas Library along Las Vegas Boulevard.

The $14 million, 104,000-square-foot building was designed by New Mexico architect Antoine Predock, who also designed the San Diego Padres Ballpark in San Diego and the Arizona Science Center in Phoenix.

Inside the museum, kids could walk up several flights of stairs to the near-top of the concrete science tower. The building also featured a cone-shaped room near the museum’s entrance that was used for birthday parties.

The 56,800-square-foot library portion opened in June 1990, with the 32,000-square-foot museum opening in September the same year.

Inside, visitors could find several exhibits about art, music and science, including a miniature supermarket, garage and airport — security checkpoint and all.

When the library first opened, it held around 100,000 books, with a capacity of up to 300,000 items, the Review-Journal reported in 1990.

After 22 years at the old building, the museum moved in March 2013 next to the Smiths Center for the Performing Arts, which wrapped up construction and opened in 2012. The new museum space has 26,000 more square feet than the building along Las Vegas Boulevard, and focuses more on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) curriculum, museum executives told the Review-Journal in 2013.

With the move, the beloved bubble table went from a permanent museum fixture to a occasional display at special events and trade shows, and many of the old exhibits were donated to a children’s museum in St. George, Utah, the Review-Journal reported. The hurricane simulator, however, was carried over to the new space.

The old building owned by the City of Las Vegas is mostly unoccupied today, with the city’s Department of Public Safety and Human Resources Department being its only occupants, according to city spokesman Jace Radke.

A sign for Heligenics Inc., a biotechnology company, is still on display outside the museum’s old front entrance, but the business has since left the space, Radke said.

Radke said in an email that there is “potential for other tenants in the future.”

For now, only the memories of the plasma ball remain.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.