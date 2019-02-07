When love stinks, try a ‘Bad Romance’ package in Las Vegas

Machine Guns Vegas owner Genghis Cohen sits in the VIP room at the indoor shooting range at 3501 Aldeberan Avenue on Jan. 29, 2015. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Not feeling much in the mood for love this Valentine’s Day?

Been lied to and cheated on?

Yeah, love stinks sometimes.

While millions give roses, go to expensive dinners and fawn over their significant other on Valentine’s Day, there are plenty of others who would rather forget about the busted relationship or bad romance.

Or better yet, get rid of mementos — those reminders — of friendships turned sour.

Machine Guns Vegas is here to help blow away the leftovers held by the broken-hearted.

Their “Bad Romance” package allows anyone from beginners to the most ardent shooter a chance to say good riddance to gifts from exes, bad friends and even over-bearing family members.

Throughout February, bring that life-size teddy bear, that ugly sweater your ex gave you last Valentine’s Day or any other unwanted memorabilia to the facility located just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip.

For $99 you’ll get to fire 25 rounds of a Colt Commando, five rounds of a 12-gauge shotgun and 25 rounds of an MP5 submachine gun. More important, you’ll get to take out your frustration in a safe environment. All packages include transportation to and from Machine Guns Vegas, located at 3501 Alderberan Ave.