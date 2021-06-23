Woman, 26, dies after box truck crash on 215 Beltway

A woman who was critically injured Tuesday in a crash on the southern 215 Beltway has died, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Troopers were called at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday to the eastbound Beltway at the Interstate 15 connector after a crash between a box truck and a silver Honda Accord, the Highway Patrol said.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the driver of the Honda as Hellen Sengaroun, 26, of Las Vegas and said she died about an hour after the crash at University Medical Center.

Her death was ruled accidental by the coroner’s office.

Investigators believe Sengaroun made an “unsafe lane change” and lost control of the car, which spun directly in front of the box truck. The truck then struck the Honda, causing the car to also collide with a concrete median barrier, the Highway Patrol said.

Her death marks the 43rd traffic-related fatality investigated by the Highway Patrol’s Southern Command this year.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.