Woman, 64, struck and killed by vehicle in west Las Vegas Valley

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night in the west Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just after 7:30 p.m. at West Flamingo Road and South Miller Lane, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. The victim, 64, was in an unmarked crosswalk and went into the path of the vehicle when she was hit.

She was taken to University Medical Center’s Trauma Unit but died of her injuries.

It is the 93rd traffic-related fatality in the police department’s jurisdiction for 2021. The collision remains under investigation.

