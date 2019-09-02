Woman found dead in Lake Mead

An unidentified adult woman was found dead Sunday afternoon in Lake Mead at the 33 Hole Overlook north of Boulder City, according to the National Park Service.

A view of Boulder Basin from 33 Hole at Lake Mead National Recreation Area in March 2018. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Nevada Department of Wildlife found abandoned items on the lake’s shoreline and reported it to the park service at about 1:40 p.m. Park rangers found the woman’s body in the lake, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s death is under investigation, the park service reports. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office will confirm the victim’s identity and determine the cause of death.

