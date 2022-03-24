Woman goes missing for 2nd time in Nevada

A woman who went missing last week in Lake Mead is the same woman who was rescued a month earlier after being reported missing in Northern Nevada.

Gayle Stewart (National Park Service)

A Nevada woman who went missing last week in Lake Mead is the same woman who was rescued just a month earlier after being reported missing in Northern Nevada, a Lake Mead spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

Gayle Stewart, 64, was last seen on March 14 in the Bypass Bridge parking area near Hoover Dam, according to a March 17 news release. She had been in the area to take photos, officials said, but did not return to her vehicle.

On Feb. 14, Stewart was reported missing in Reno after leaving her house and not returning. She was later rescued after she was found on a “steep slope,” the Reno Fire Department said at the time.

Lake Mead officials said she did not have her phone or identification with her when she went missing. There were no updates as of Thursday, a spokesperson said.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.