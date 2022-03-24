84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

Woman goes missing for 2nd time in Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2022 - 4:30 pm
 
Gayle Stewart (National Park Service)
Gayle Stewart (National Park Service)

A Nevada woman who went missing last week in Lake Mead is the same woman who was rescued just a month earlier after being reported missing in Northern Nevada, a Lake Mead spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

Gayle Stewart, 64, was last seen on March 14 in the Bypass Bridge parking area near Hoover Dam, according to a March 17 news release. She had been in the area to take photos, officials said, but did not return to her vehicle.

On Feb. 14, Stewart was reported missing in Reno after leaving her house and not returning. She was later rescued after she was found on a “steep slope,” the Reno Fire Department said at the time.

Lake Mead officials said she did not have her phone or identification with her when she went missing. There were no updates as of Thursday, a spokesperson said.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man awarded $8M after being served chemicals instead of beer at Henderson bar
Man awarded $8M after being served chemicals instead of beer at Henderson bar
2
Homebuilders eye Pahrump, Mesquite as Las Vegas land prices take off
Homebuilders eye Pahrump, Mesquite as Las Vegas land prices take off
3
Davante Adams’ deal with Raiders forces Chiefs to trade Tyreek Hill
Davante Adams’ deal with Raiders forces Chiefs to trade Tyreek Hill
4
Raiders sign free-agent defensive lineman
Raiders sign free-agent defensive lineman
5
Golden Knights lose goaltender for indefinite period
Golden Knights lose goaltender for indefinite period
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST