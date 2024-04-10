61°F
Woman hit, killed in northwest valley while pushing disabled car

Metro police investigate a fatal crash near West Ann Road and North Jones Boulevard on Tuesday, ...
Metro police investigate a fatal crash near West Ann Road and North Jones Boulevard on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (NDOT)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2024 - 9:30 pm
 
Updated April 9, 2024 - 11:13 pm

A woman whose car broke down was pushing it in the northwest valley Tuesday evening when she was struck and killed by another motorist.

The crash occurred about 6:45 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman had been driving west on West Ann Road, just west of North Jones Boulevard, when her vehicle became disabled.

“The victim and several bystanders were attempting to push the vehicle off the road when the car was struck by another westbound driver,” Lt. Andy Kelvington said in a text.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment is suspected for the driver who hit the disabled vehicle, Kelvington said. All parties remained on the scene.

Ann Road was closed in both directions from Calvert Street to Bradley Road for the investigation. It was unknown when it will reopen, according to Kelvington.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

